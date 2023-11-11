News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Special 3D projection on Gateway of India celebrates 2023 World Cup

PIX: Special 3D projection on Gateway of India celebrates 2023 World Cup

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 11, 2023 14:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Stunning 3D projections on the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai paid tribute to the festive season and the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup in the country. Photographs: Kind courtesy ICC

To mark the beginning of Diwali - the festival of lights, and celebrate the ongoing edition of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in India, the ICC and the BCCI showcased a special 3D projection on the historical and iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai.

The two-minute projection showcased the greatest moments from the ongoing World Cup in India with a brilliant display of light and sound.

 

Highlighting the brand campaign for the 2023 ODI World Cup, the 3D projection revealed “It Takes One Day” like never before.

Visually stunning images from epic moments from the ongoing World Cup were selected and curated alongside the Navarasa symbols. The Navarasa was reimagined in a cricketing context to showcase the various emotions fans feel while living the drama and excitement of a World Cup cricket match.

A powerful blend of technology and emotive storytelling, the projection for the first-time featured state-of-the-art 40,000 lumen projectors which made it a must watch event for all fans.

As the tournament heads into its final stages with the Final taking place on November 19 at the biggest cricket stadium in the world in Ahmedabad, this special projection served as a celebration of the cricket played in the pinnacle event of the One-Day game.

ICC men’s cricket World Cup 2023 Ambassador, Sir Viv Richards said, “Ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-final in Mumbai, it is fantastic to see the iconic Gateway of India celebrating epic World Cup moments alongside the stunning Navarasa symbols.

“There has been enthralling cricket on show for all fans to experience a range of emotions and I can’t wait to see what the remaining games have in store for everyone,” signed off the legendary cricketer.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Take A Bow, Afghanistan!
Take A Bow, Afghanistan!
ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket for govt. interference
ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket for govt. interference
'We are 50-50 when chasing'; Can SA improve that?
'We are 50-50 when chasing'; Can SA improve that?
BJK Cup: Czech Republic, Slovenia seal places in semis
BJK Cup: Czech Republic, Slovenia seal places in semis
Sikh man, 11-year-old son shot dead in Canada
Sikh man, 11-year-old son shot dead in Canada
A Bhinmal Diwali and Dal Ka Halwa
A Bhinmal Diwali and Dal Ka Halwa
Kohli eyes historic 50 as India take Netherlands test
Kohli eyes historic 50 as India take Netherlands test

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Kohli eyes historic 50 as India take Netherlands test

Kohli eyes historic 50 as India take Netherlands test

SEE: Granny Wards Rachin Against Evil

SEE: Granny Wards Rachin Against Evil

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances