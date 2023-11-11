PIX: Special 3D projection on Gateway of India celebrates 2023 World Cup

IMAGE: Stunning 3D projections on the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai paid tribute to the festive season and the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup in the country. Photographs: Kind courtesy ICC

To mark the beginning of Diwali - the festival of lights, and celebrate the ongoing edition of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in India, the ICC and the BCCI showcased a special 3D projection on the historical and iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai.

The two-minute projection showcased the greatest moments from the ongoing World Cup in India with a brilliant display of light and sound.

Highlighting the brand campaign for the 2023 ODI World Cup, the 3D projection revealed “It Takes One Day” like never before.

Visually stunning images from epic moments from the ongoing World Cup were selected and curated alongside the Navarasa symbols. The Navarasa was reimagined in a cricketing context to showcase the various emotions fans feel while living the drama and excitement of a World Cup cricket match.

A powerful blend of technology and emotive storytelling, the projection for the first-time featured state-of-the-art 40,000 lumen projectors which made it a must watch event for all fans.

As the tournament heads into its final stages with the Final taking place on November 19 at the biggest cricket stadium in the world in Ahmedabad, this special projection served as a celebration of the cricket played in the pinnacle event of the One-Day game.

ICC men’s cricket World Cup 2023 Ambassador, Sir Viv Richards said, “Ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-final in Mumbai, it is fantastic to see the iconic Gateway of India celebrating epic World Cup moments alongside the stunning Navarasa symbols.

“There has been enthralling cricket on show for all fans to experience a range of emotions and I can’t wait to see what the remaining games have in store for everyone,” signed off the legendary cricketer.