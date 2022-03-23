News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » South Africa's Zubayr Hamza Tests positive for banned substance

South Africa's Zubayr Hamza Tests positive for banned substance

March 23, 2022 18:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Last week Hamza, 26, was left out of the South Africa Test squad announced for a two-Test series against Bangladesh starting starts next week, with "personal reasons" cited as the reason.

IMAGE: Last week Hamza, 26, was left out of the South Africa Test squad announced for a two-Test series against Bangladesh starting starts next week, with "personal reasons" cited as the reason. Photograph: CSA/Twitter

South African Test cricketer Zubayr Hamza has tested positive for a prohibited substance under the International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-doping code after a Test conducted in January, Cricket South Africa said on Wednesday.

 

Last week Hamza, 26, was left out of the South Africa Test squad announced for a two-Test series against Bangladesh starting starts next week, with "personal reasons" cited as the reason.

"Zubayr is not disputing the positive test, is co-operating fully with the ICC, and has agreed to a voluntary suspension commencing immediately whilst written submissions are presented to the ICC," Cricket South Africa said in a statement.

"The positive test relates to the substance Furosemide, which is not a performance enhancing substance, and Zubayr has been able to identify how the substance entered his system.

"The process to follow will entail presenting evidence that there was no fault or negligence, or no significant fault or negligence on the part of Zubayr," it added.

Hamza has played six Tests and a single One Day International for South Africa.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Watch Out For These Ranji Stars!
Watch Out For These Ranji Stars!
Kolkata's Mumbaikars!
Kolkata's Mumbaikars!
Why this will be the best IPL season
Why this will be the best IPL season
Birbhum violence: BJP MPs seek Centre's intervention
Birbhum violence: BJP MPs seek Centre's intervention
Broking industry set for record Rs 28K cr revenue
Broking industry set for record Rs 28K cr revenue
Modi Breaks Fresh Ground In Foreign Policy
Modi Breaks Fresh Ground In Foreign Policy
Did hundreds of AAP members join BJP in Gujarat?
Did hundreds of AAP members join BJP in Gujarat?

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

ICC Test Rankings: All-rounder Jadeja back at top

ICC Test Rankings: All-rounder Jadeja back at top

Chahal, Shimron Complain To Sanga

Chahal, Shimron Complain To Sanga

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances