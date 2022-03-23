News
Kolkata's Mumbaikars!

Kolkata's Mumbaikars!

By Rediff Cricket
March 23, 2022 11:41 IST
IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane at a KKR training session. Photograph: KKR/Instagram
 

Mumbai duo Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane have enjoyed contrasting fortunes in the last few months.

While Iyer has gone from strength to strength in international cricket cementing his place in the team across formats, Rahane has been axed from the Test side.

Iyer made his Test debut under Rahane's captaincy, against New Zealand in November. But it will now be Rahane's turn to play under Iyer's captaincy at the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Will KKR Captain Iyer give his Mumbai mate ample opportunities to prove himself in IPL 2022?

SEE: Why Kohli Quit RCB Captaincy
SEE: What Malinga The Slinga Told Royals
Rohit Shakes A Leg With Samaira
Mumbai court summons Salman Khan in 2019 scuffle case
11 workers from Bihar killed in Hyderabad godown fire
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
India reports 1,778 new Covid cases, 62 deaths
IPL 2022

