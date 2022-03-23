Kolkata's Mumbaikars!

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane at a KKR training session. Photograph: KKR/Instagram

Mumbai duo Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane have enjoyed contrasting fortunes in the last few months.

While Iyer has gone from strength to strength in international cricket cementing his place in the team across formats, Rahane has been axed from the Test side.

Iyer made his Test debut under Rahane's captaincy, against New Zealand in November. But it will now be Rahane's turn to play under Iyer's captaincy at the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Will KKR Captain Iyer give his Mumbai mate ample opportunities to prove himself in IPL 2022?