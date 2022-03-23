News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chahal, Shimron Complain To Sanga

Chahal, Shimron Complain To Sanga

By Rediff Cricket
March 23, 2022 17:23 IST
IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal and Shimron Hetmyer with Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara. Photograph and Video: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and batter Shimron Hetmyer were clearly unhappy during the training session as they lodged a complaint with Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara.

It was Chahal up to one of his pranks again, and this time he was joined by Hetmyer as they complained about Fielding Coach Trevor Penny.

'Send him back to quarantine again man. We don't want him,' Chahal says in the video Royals posted on Instagram.

Tired of the strenous fielding sessions in the heat, Hetmyer agrees with his team-mate saying they will keep Penny in quarantine on practice days and he will be allowed to come out only on game days.

Sangakkara who just can't stop laughing hearing their peeve.

 
Rediff Cricket
