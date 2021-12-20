News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » South Africa's T20 League cancelled again due to COVID-19

South Africa's T20 League cancelled again due to COVID-19

December 20, 2021 18:00 IST
Image used for representational purposes

IMAGE: South Africa reported a record number of daily COVID-19 infections last week in a fourth wave believed to be largely caused by the Omicron variant. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa's Twenty20 Mzansi Super League has been cancelled for the second time due to COVID-19 related issues, the country's cricket board (CSA) said on Monday.

The 2022 Mzansi Super League was scheduled to be held in February but the board said increased travel restrictions as imposed by many countries on South Africa after the emergence of the Omicron variant made it difficult to host the tournament.

 

The 2020 edition was also cancelled due to logistical challenges amid the pandemic.

The board said the Mzansi Super League will be replaced by a domestic T20 Challenge tournament featuring eight first division teams.

South Africa reported a record number of daily COVID-19 infections last week in a fourth wave believed to be largely caused by the Omicron variant.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

