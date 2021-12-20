News
Sodhi sets NZ men's domestic record with tight spell

Sodhi sets NZ men's domestic record with tight spell

December 20, 2021 13:25 IST
IMAGE: Ish Sodhi picked up 2/5 from his four overs securing a six-wicket victory for Northern Brave over Auckland Aces in the Super Smash Twenty20 competition. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Spinner Ish Sodhi recorded the most economical figures in New Zealand men's domestic cricket on Monday with his 2/5 from his four overs securing a six-wicket victory for Northern Brave over Auckland Aces in the Super Smash Twenty20 competition.

 

Sodhi's miserly spell, as well as three-wicket hauls by Anurag Verma (3/14) and Frederick Walker (3/10), restricted Auckland to 92 from 17.2 overs, a total the Northern Brave batters chased down in 15.1 overs.

Leg spinner Sodhi's effort came only two days after Otago Spark's Eden Carson produced the second-most economical figures among women in New Zealand with 1/5 against Central Hinds.

Those figures follow Melie Kerr's national record of 4/4, New Zealand Cricket said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Pujara Gets Into The Groove
I like Kohli's attitude but he fights a lot: Ganguly
PICS: Kohli, Rahul hit top gear at training
Bears prowl D-Street; Sensex nosedives over 1,500 pts
PM Modi hails Srikanth's silver at World Championships
Airbus selects Tata Technologies as strategic supplier
Even Santa Is Scared Of Omicron
