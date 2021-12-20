Sodhi sets NZ men's domestic record with tight spell

IMAGE: Ish Sodhi picked up 2/5 from his four overs securing a six-wicket victory for Northern Brave over Auckland Aces in the Super Smash Twenty20 competition. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Spinner Ish Sodhi recorded the most economical figures in New Zealand men's domestic cricket on Monday with his 2/5 from his four overs securing a six-wicket victory for Northern Brave over Auckland Aces in the Super Smash Twenty20 competition.

Sodhi's miserly spell, as well as three-wicket hauls by Anurag Verma (3/14) and Frederick Walker (3/10), restricted Auckland to 92 from 17.2 overs, a total the Northern Brave batters chased down in 15.1 overs.



Leg spinner Sodhi's effort came only two days after Otago Spark's Eden Carson produced the second-most economical figures among women in New Zealand with 1/5 against Central Hinds.



Those figures follow Melie Kerr's national record of 4/4, New Zealand Cricket said.