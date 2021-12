IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara bats during India's nets session on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cheteshwar Pujara/Instagram

Cheteshwar Pujara warmed up for the Test series in South Africa with a gruelling nets session.

'Getting into the groove #preparation #IndVsSA #getbettereveryday,' Pujara captioned his Instagram post on Sunday.

The India No 3 scored his last Test century nearly three years ago -- 193 in the Sydney Test against Australia in January 2019.

Pujara hasn't been consistent in South Africa, where he tallies 411 runs in seven Tests at 31.62, with one century and two fifties.