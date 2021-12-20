News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Smith, Boucher face probe over racism allegations

Smith, Boucher face probe over racism allegations

December 20, 2021 15:05 IST
IMAGE: South Africa's director of cricket Graeme Smith. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Cricket South Africa said on Monday that it would formally investigate director of cricket Graeme Smith and national team head coach Mark Boucher following allegations of racist conduct in an ombudsman's report.

 

"In keeping with this approach, the Board has decided to institute formal inquiries into CSA employees, suppliers, or contractors who are implicated by the SJN (Social Justice and Nation Building) report. The Board has done so mindful of its duty to treat allegations of racism or discrimination with the utmost seriousness and in a manner that ensures fairness and due process in terms of South Africa's labour legislation and the Constitution," said Cricket South AFrica in an official release.

The Ombudsman's report stated that Smith and Boucher had acted in a prejudicial or discriminatory manner.

The formal inquiries will be conducted by independent legal professionals. Further details with regards to the inquiries will be announced in due course. Smith and Boucher remain in their positions and will continue to carry out their duties during the upcoming home series against India.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

