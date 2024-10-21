South Africa's Heartbreak Continues

IMAGE: In a span of three months, South Africa has endured two near misses in World Cup finals. Photograph and video: ICC/X

South Africa's dreams of a maiden Women's T20 World Cup title were shattered once again as they suffered a 32 run defeat to New Zealand in the final in Dubai on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

The loss is a bitter pill to swallow for the Proteas, who have now finished runners-up in the last two editions of the tournament.

The South African men's team suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the T20 World Cup final against India on June 29, 2024.

The tears flowed freely for the South African players as they realised the trophy they had fought so hard for was once again out of reach. The disappointment was palpable, and the pain of yet another close call was evident on their faces.