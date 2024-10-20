PIX: New Zealand set challenging target of SA to chase

Photos from the ongoing final of the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup between New Zealand and South Africa

IMAGE: New Zealand's Millie Kerr in action. Photograph: White Ferns / X

New Zealand posted a solid total of 158 in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, putting pressure on South Africa. Plimmer and Bates set an aggressive tone in the powerplay, using their feet against the seamers.

IMAGE: Brooke Halliday hits a boundary in the ICC T20 World Cup final. Photograph: White Ferns / X

Despite Plimmer’s early dismissal, Amelia Kerr continued the momentum, while Bates contributed 32 before getting out, and Devine fell quickly.

IMAGE: New Zealand Players line up for the National Anthem. Photograph: White Ferns / X

Halliday’s aggressive approach led to a 57-run partnership with Kerr, setting New Zealand up for a late surge. South Africa struggled with their bowling, conceding 10 wides and several deliveries down the leg side, and their fielding was inconsistent. They now face a challenging chase.