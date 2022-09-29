News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » South Africa need to find ways to combat new ball: Maharaj

South Africa need to find ways to combat new ball: Maharaj

Source: PTI
September 29, 2022 15:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Keshav Maharaj

IMAGE: South African player Keshav Maharaj. Photograph: PTI Photo

South Africa left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj feels the Proteas need to re-assess how to combat the new ball which swung "prodigiously" in the first few overs of the series opener against India.

South Africa's batting unit crumbled as Indian seamers Arshdeep Singh (3/32) and Deepak Chahar (2/24) swung the ball both ways to set up an eight-wicket win for the hosts in the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday night.

"I don't think it's a chapter we need to dwell too much on. However, we do need to chat about how we started," Maharaj said at the post-match press conference.

 

"The application we saw upfront, we need to re-assess that and find ways to combat the swing. The ball did swing prodigiously in the first couple of overs."

Maharaj, who top-scored for the visitors with a 35-ball 41, feels some adjustment and a change in mindset could help them combat the swing.

"Something that we need to address is the new ball, the way we are playing it, there is a lot of swing in it. So maybe just adjust our plan and mindset and take it from there," he added.

South Africa were reeling at 9/5 within the first three overs before Aiden Markram (25) and Wayne Parnell (24) steadied the ship before Maharaj took them over the 100-run mark.

"We didn't expect the ball to swing so prodigiously. It wasn't an easy wicket to bat on, it was two paced, the odd balls skidded through, a lot of tennis ball bounce at various points," Maharaj said.

"I don't think we want to dwell too much on what has transpired, but it is something that we can address going forward and hopefully we can rectify that," he added.

The left-arm spinner felt the team did well to make a match after being in such a precarious position at the beginning of the game.

"When you are put under pressure it is difficult to comeback but the boys showed a little bit of fight and character."

"The character that we showed coming back from 29/5 and get 106 and still sort of make a game of it, we can take a lot of positives from that."

The 32-year-old rued the "small moments" that didn't go in South Africa's favour that could have change the complexion of the game.

"The seam bowlers did extremely well in the Powerplay -- KG (Kagiso Rabada) and Wayne (Parnell), got the wickets, didn't give away much. I don't think it became easier to bat but the small moments could have gone our way."

"When Surya (Kumar Yadav) came to bat the top edge went of hand it could have been a different situation. But full credit to the Indian batting unit KL (Rahul) and Surya batted extremely well," Maharaj said.
The two teams will meet again in the second T20I in Guwahati on Sunday. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
You learn a lot playing on tricky wickets: Rohit
You learn a lot playing on tricky wickets: Rohit
SEE: 5 Wickets In 11 Seconds!
SEE: 5 Wickets In 11 Seconds!
'The slowest ever in T20I history'
'The slowest ever in T20I history'
Arshdeep eyes T20 World Cup success
Arshdeep eyes T20 World Cup success
India records 4,272 Covid cases in a day
India records 4,272 Covid cases in a day
Amid crisis, Gehlot meets Sonia; Sachin Pilot is next
Amid crisis, Gehlot meets Sonia; Sachin Pilot is next
SC grants abortion right to unmarried, single women
SC grants abortion right to unmarried, single women

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

All-round India crush South Africa in series opener

All-round India crush South Africa in series opener

PHOTOS: Arshdeep, Chahar secure India win over SA

PHOTOS: Arshdeep, Chahar secure India win over SA

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances