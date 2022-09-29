5 Wickets In 11 Seconds!

The wicket in Thiruvananthapuram proved to be anything but a T20-friendly pitch during the opening match between India and South Africa on Wednesday.
South Africa had a hard time when they were put in to bat by Rohit Sharma on winning the toss.
The Proteas could not have asked for a worse start to their campaign as Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar ran through the South African top-half to put India ahead early in the match on seam-friendly conditions.
Within the first 15 deliveries of the start of their innings, South Africa were reduced to 9-5 in 2.3 overs.
BCCI put out a short clip of the five dismissals that had the tourists reeling.
'5 wickets summed up in 11 seconds,' the BCCI captioned the video.