5 Wickets In 11 Seconds!

By Rediff Cricket
September 29, 2022 06:16 IST
IMAGE: Quinton de Kock is bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Photograph: BCCI

The wicket in Thiruvananthapuram proved to be anything but a T20-friendly pitch during the opening match between India and South Africa on Wednesday.

South Africa had a hard time when they were put in to bat by Rohit Sharma on winning the toss.

The Proteas could not have asked for a worse start to their campaign as Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar ran through the South African top-half to put India ahead early in the match on seam-friendly conditions.

Within the first 15 deliveries of the start of their innings, South Africa were reduced to 9-5 in 2.3 overs.

BCCI put out a short clip of the five dismissals that had the tourists reeling.

'5 wickets summed up in 11 seconds,' the BCCI captioned the video.

 
Rediff Cricket
