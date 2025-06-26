HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » South Africa begin World Cup prep under new captain

South Africa begin World Cup prep under new captain

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 26, 2025 17:11 IST

x

 Regular captain Aiden Markram and several key players have been rested for the series to help manage their workload.

Rassie van der

IMAGE: Rassie van der Dussen has featured in 50 T20Is for South Africa, scoring 1,257 runs at an average of 33.97. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Top-order batter Rassie van der Dussen will lead South Africa during next month's Twenty20 tri-series with New Zealand and hosts Zimbabwe, with four uncapped players in the squad, Cricket South Africa said on Thursday.

Regular captain Aiden Markram and several key players have been rested for the series to help manage their workload, coach Shukri Conrad said in a statement shared by the CSA.

Conrad said it would be the start of South Africa's preparations for next year's T20 World Cup in February-March.

World Test Championship winners South Africa will also try out new players in the two-match red-ball series against Zimbabwe, starting Saturday, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder said.

Keshav Maharaj, who will lead the Test team against Zimbabwe with Temba Bavuma absent due to injury, will also miss the T20 series along with Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs.

 

Uncapped batter and wicketkeeper Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who is in the squad for the Zimbabwe test series, has also been called up for the tri-series, while Corbin Bosch, Rubin Hermann and Senuran Muthusamy have got their first international call-ups.

 "With several senior players rested as part of their workload management, it creates space for these players to step in and show what they can offer, and bring them into contention for World Cup selection," Conrad added.

The T20 tournament, hosted at the Harare Sports Club, will kick off with a match between Zimbabwe and South Africa on July 14, with the final set for July 26.

Squad:
Rassie van der Dussen (Captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'I will say one thing -- don't panic...'
'I will say one thing -- don't panic...'
ICC releases interesting new rules across formats
ICC releases interesting new rules across formats
'Sahi track pe aa ja, jaise pehle tha': Sachin to Shaw
'Sahi track pe aa ja, jaise pehle tha': Sachin to Shaw
I was panicking in T20 World Cup final: Rohit admits
I was panicking in T20 World Cup final: Rohit admits
Could be 4-0: Vaughan trolls Jaffer as India slip in Leeds
Could be 4-0: Vaughan trolls Jaffer as India slip in Leeds

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharashtra's 8 Maha-Mouthwatering Dishes

webstory image 2

Top 10 Iranian Movies

webstory image 3

10 Supernatural Thrillers On OTT

VIDEOS

Shubhanshu Shukla reaches Space Stn, Dragon capsule docks0:31

Shubhanshu Shukla reaches Space Stn, Dragon capsule docks

Janhvi spotted in no-makeup look 1:15

Janhvi spotted in no-makeup look

Emraan Hashmi spotted with his wife Parveen Shahani in Bandra1:04

Emraan Hashmi spotted with his wife Parveen Shahani in...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD