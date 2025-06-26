HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Could be 4-0': Vaughan trolls Jaffer as India slip in Leeds

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
June 26, 2025 12:04 IST

Team India players

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj reacts has a word with England's openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley during Day 5 of the Leeds Test. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

India’s first Test defeat at Leeds wasn’t just a blow on the scoreboard — it was a psychological punch. Despite five individual centuries, the Shubman Gill-led side slumped to a five-wicket loss, handing England a 1-0 lead and raising serious questions about India’s ability to close out matches.

Rubbing salt into India’s wounds, former England captain Michael Vaughan wasted no time reigniting his playful rivalry with Wasim Jaffer — a duo known for their sharp-witted exchanges on X.

 

Vaughan pounced on the opportunity moments after England’s win with a cheeky post aimed straight at his favourite sparring partner.

‘Evening @WasimJaffer14 .. Hope you are ok .. #1-0,’ Vaughan wrote, tongue firmly in cheek.

Jaffer, in trademark calm-and-clever style, replied, ‘Happy that a young Indian team got you worried like this. Enjoy the win Michael, we'll be back. #ENGvIND’

But Vaughan wasn’t done. He dropped a cheeky parting shot, ‘Could be 4-0 now Wasim.’

With four Tests still to play, India have plenty of time — and motivation — to bounce back.

Michael Vaughan

REDIFF CRICKET
