'This England team has openly advertised that they will go for the target whatever may be the target. So as a batting line-up, we've to keep in mind that we have to give them less time but give a bigger target.'

IMAGE: India allowed England to chase down 371, the second-highest target, win the opening Test at Headingley on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India should focus on extending their batting time and Rishabh pant must convert his hundreds into double centuries against an "average" England attack in the ongoing Test series, said senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in his detailed post-mortem of the team's five-wicket loss in the lung-opener at Leeds.

Despite five centuries from their batters across both innings, India allowed England to chase their second highest target of 371 to concede a 0-1 lead in the five-match series.

"One thing that the Indian team's batting can focus on is in every innings, can you extend your batting with time -- not by runs. Increase the amount of time England is fielding and increase the amount of time you keep them on the field," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat.

"...I will say one thing -- don't panic and change drastically. India could and might level the series in the next Test. But if we don't understand the tactics England are using, this series could very well go away from us quickly."

Ashwin stressed that the game slipped out of India's hands the moment they were bowled out early on the fourth day.

"When you didn't extend your batting into Day 5, the game was over. This England team has openly advertised that they will go for the target whatever may be the target. So as a batting line-up, we've to keep in mind that we have to give them less time but give a bigger target," he explained.

"If you want to set a target, you will have to keep a minimum of 400–450. I would say 450 with as little time as possible is the best way to win a Test match in England at this point of time. If the wicket is such."



Kuldeep must play

IMAGE: India should include left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the Playing XI for the second Test against England, beginning at Edgbaston on July 2. Photograph: Adnan/Abidi/Reuters

Calling Kuldeep Yadav an "artist", Ashwin strongly advocated his inclusion for the second Test beginning July 2 in Birmingham.

"I want to see how England go about when they face him. If Kuldeep can get you a 3/100 and reduce the first-inning score to 350, then you have a lead of 125," he said.

"I 100 per cent believed that Kuldeep had a role and he would be a decisive factor. If Kuldeep had played, it might have been a different game."

Ashwin also defended Yashasvi Jaiswal, who dropped multiple chances at slip, calling for perspective.

"Jaiswal has been one of the most improved fielders in the slip cordon... The Dukes ball feels a little bigger and harder. So, that feel is very important. You know how much sledging is done by the crowd. So, I do feel for Yashasvi."

Ashwin also pointed to a subtle yet crucial aspect of Test match strategy that he felt India missed in Leeds -- the creation of rough patches on the pitch to aid the spinners.

"We should try and create more rough patches. If you had England bowling fourth, you would have seen a lot more scuff marks on the pitch," he pointed out.