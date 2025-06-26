I was panicking in T20 World Cup final: Rohit admits

‘I was panicking. I wasn’t comfortable’

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma opens up on T20 World Cup pressure. Photograph: ANI Photos

In the sweltering summer of 2024, Rohit Sharma didn’t just lift a trophy — he lifted a nation’s decade-long wait for a T20 World Cup title.

But while the headlines celebrated India’s triumph, the truth inside the dressing room during the final told a different story — one of panic, pressure, and the quiet resurgence of a man called Virat Kohli.

Despite being India’s leading run-scorer in the tournament, Rohit’s early dismissal in the final against South Africa triggered a top-order collapse. At 34 for 3, with the World Cup slipping away, even the usually composed captain admitted in a candid conversation with JioCinema, “I was panicking. I wasn’t comfortable. I thought we’d let them into the game.”

But just when India’s World Cup dream seemed to be slipping away, Virat Kohli — under fire for a lacklustre tournament — stepped up with a vintage rescue act. His gritty 76 off 59 balls held the innings together and calmed a nervous dressing room.

“The experience of playing for India for so many years helps. You can control your emotions, control your thoughts, and stay in the moment. I’m sure he (Kohli) was thinking the same: ‘Today is the day I need to be focused,’” Rohit said.

“And he played a brilliant innings.”

Kohli’s crucial 72-run partnership with Axar Patel turned the tide. Axar, playing one of the most underappreciated knocks of the tournament, smashed 47 off 31 balls at a time when the team desperately needed momentum.

“Not many people talk about Axar’s knock, but it was the game-changer,” Rohit emphasised.

“Scoring 47 off 31 at that stage was vital. And we needed one player to bat through the innings. Virat did that brilliantly.”

South Africa, chasing 177, seemed on track needing just 30 runs off the last 30 balls. But India’s bowlers — Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya — delivered under pressure, pulling off a dramatic comeback and sealing a memorable win.

“It meant so much to all of us, to that group,” Rohit reflected.

“We’d experienced the heartbreak of coming so close and falling short. That’s why it was special. We planned meticulously. We worked hard every single day, constantly thinking about how to win the World Cup.”

The fairytale ending came with an added emotional punch- it was the final T20I appearance for both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Kohli bowed out on the ultimate high — named Player of the Match for one of the most composed innings of his career.