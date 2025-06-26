'Sahi track pe aa ja, jaise pehle tha': Sachin to Shaw

'Sachin sir knows about my journey'

'When things go awry and you drift away, you need that mentor, who can light a spark into you. He still believes in me'

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar’s support keeps Prithvi Shaw going. Photograph: Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

In Indian cricket’s long search for the next big thing, few careers have sparked as much hope — or heartache — as Prithvi Shaw’s.

Back in 2014, at just 15, Shaw was already a teenage prodigy lighting up the domestic circuit. He wasn’t just scoring runs — he was rewriting records. The year before, he had hammered an astonishing 546 in a Harris Shield game, the highest score in Indian school cricket history, instantly catapulting him into the national conversation.

By 18, he had captained India to an Under-19 World Cup title, scored a century on Ranji Trophy debut, and slammed a ton on his Test debut for India — all before most teenagers finish college. The comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar didn’t feel far-fetched. But just as fast as Shaw rose, the cracks began to show.

Despite a setback in 2019 — a doping ban stemming from a cough syrup — Shaw remained in the selectors' plans. His undeniable talent kept him afloat. But in 2024, the tide truly turned. Shaw was dropped from Mumbai’s Ranji squad for poor fitness and discipline, and he went unsold at the IPL mega-auction — a sharp fall from grace.

Rumours swirled about his off-field distractions and poor company, something Shaw himself acknowledged in a candid interview with News24. But amid the silence from the cricketing fraternity, one voice continued to echo with faith — Sachin Tendulkar’s.

“Sachin sir knows about my journey,” Shaw said. “Arjun (Tendulkar) and I have been friends since we were 8 or 9. We grew up playing together, and sir has seen me up close since then. We spoke just two months ago at MIG while he was training. When you drift away, you need that mentor who can reignite that spark. He still believes in me.”

Tendulkar’s words left a mark on Shaw, “When things go awry and you drift away, you need that mentor, who can light a spark into you. He still believes in me. He said 'Prithvi, I still believe in you, and I'll continue to do so'. Even today, he tells me 'Sahi track pe aa ja, jaise pehle tha' (Come back on the same track as earlier). You still have 13–14 years ahead of you. Everything is possible," Shaw told News24.