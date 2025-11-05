Bavuma confident of exposing India's glaring weakness!

'Bowling has always been a strength of ours as a team. Now, we're probably even better poised with those spin resources.'

IMAGE: Temba Bavuma, who is returning from a calf injury, will lead South Africa A in the second four-day game against India A beginning in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

South African captain Temba Bavuma does not foresee the upcoming Test series against India become an easier assignment due to retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but he feels his team is in a better position to clinch a series victory after 25 years.

The South Africans will be aiming to register the first series win against India since Hansie Cronje's band conquered the sub-continent in 1999-2000 season. The two-match rubber begins November 14 in Kolkata.

"We've not won a Test series here in India for a long time. So, I think there's a massive opportunity there and there's a big target on our backs as a South African Test team.

"Also, there's expectation on us (as world champions)," Bavuma, who is returning from a calf injury, said during a select media interaction ahead of the second four-day game between India A and South Africa A.

India might be without stalwarts Kohli, Rohit and R Ashwin, but Bavuma has taken note of the brilliant effort of a young Indian side in England recently when they tied the five-match series 2-2.

"It's always tough playing in India. You've seen the young talent that has come in. The guys come in, they are all filling the boots. It is a big task."

"Those guys you mentioned have performed over a number of years for India, and they've put India on the map of where they are now. But yeah, we'll prepare as well as we can, understand the challenges that we'll find here, and strive to put our best foot forward."

One of the weaknesses that Bavuma would like to exploit is Indian batters' recent struggles against quality spin. He is well aware of their travails against New Zealand spinners last year.

"Bowling has always been a strength of ours as a team. Now, we're probably even better poised with those spin resources. We have Tristan Stubbs as well, if we do need another off-spinner, he can come in with something different."

Bavuma also mentioned the three quality spinners in the South African line-up -- left-arm spinners Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthuswamy and off-spinner Simon Harmer.

"You need the bowlers to be able to take 20 wickets, right? I think now we're quite confident in our ability and if the conditions are saying that spin is the threat, then at least we have the resources."

Bavum said India under new skipper Shubman Gill will be a tough opponent in their backyard.

"It's a big task for those young guys (stepping in for retired stars). But you look at that young team led by Shubham Gill, the way they performed in England. England is a tough place to play cricket, but they held their own.. batters scoring hundreds, bowlers taking wickets."

The 35-year-old said it would be crucial for his side to exploit even the smallest chink in the Indian armour.

"It will always be a tough challenge coming to India. Look at the opportunities there from a lack of experience (in Indian ranks), if you could say. But I think the guys have the talent and skill to make up for that.

"But we'll try to uncover whatever weaknesses there are within their armoury."

"You need the batters to score the runs. I think that's the biggest thing in India. Your top four are generally the guys that score the runs. We need that cushion to allow our spinners to really get into the game.

"I think from a team point of view, it's probably nicely balanced. I think whoever plays, plays well over those five days, we'll come out victorious."

"But looking at recent games, recent series in India -- whichever way it goes, we have the resources within our bowling arsenal," he explained.

Bavuma said he expects the series to be evenly poised.

"I think playing against India, there's always an element of aggression. Those guys take the game to you -- the batters, bowlers. Obviously, led by a guy like Jasprit Bumrah, their bowlers are very aggressive. (Mohammed) Siraj is always looking to take wickets, always looking to get into the game.

"So, we've got to make sure that we're switched on. We've got to make sure that we're ready with our A game. I expect nothing but an exciting series for the players, but also for people who will be watching."

Bavuma said South Africa drawing the away series against Pakistan 1-1 will be a confidence-booster for them.

"You look at the way the guys played in that second Test (when South Africa beat Pakistan by 8 wickets at Rawalpindi), there are a lot of positives, and belief that we can take coming here to India.

"I guess the one thing from that series that we can't afford to do here in India is to start slowly. We don't want to give the guys an opportunity to get ahead of the game. But from the way we played in that second Test at least, we can just build from that."

Bavuma had missed that series with a calf strain and now wants to leverage the four-day game at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru to get himself ready for the grind ahead.

"It's an ideal preparation for the series, but also after the long layoff that I've had. So yeah, opportunity to be out in the field, get some mileage on the legs, hopefully spend time out on the crease and also get accustomed to the conditions here, looking at the upcoming Test series," he signed off.