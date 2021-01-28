News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ganguly undergoes fresh angioplasty; two more stents implanted

Ganguly undergoes fresh angioplasty; two more stents implanted

Source: PTI
Last updated on: January 28, 2021 18:32 IST
Sourav Ganguly

IMAGE: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Photograph: BCCI

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly underwent another angioplasty on Thursday as two more stents were implanted to clear his clogged coronary arteries, an official at the private hospital in Kolkata where he is admitted said.

 

The 48-year-old former India captain is 'stable'.

"Two stents have been inserted to clear blocks in Mr Ganguly's coronary arteries," the official said.

Earlier in the day, doctors carried out a series of medical tests on Ganguly, who was hospitalised on Wednesday for the second time in a month, because of a cardiac condition.

The former India skipper had suffered a mild heart attack earlier this month and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries.

Source: PTI
