Something is missing in our batting line-up: Rohit

April 23, 2021 23:56 IST

IMAGE: Punjab Kings players celebrate the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday conceded that "something is missing" in their batting line-up following their third loss in five games in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians, who lost to Punjab Kings by nine wickets in Chennai on Friday, have not batted to their potential yet.

"Something is missing in our batting line-up. We are not able to bat 20 overs in the fashion we want and that is something that we have to look at and see what we can do," said Rohit.

Mumbai could only score 131 for nine against Punjab, who chased it down rather comfortably.

The wicket at Chepauk has played slow but Rohit said they were 20-30 runs short.

"I still feel it is not a bad wicket to bat on. You saw how Punjab Kings batted and won the game with 9 wickets in hand. It is just the application which is missing in our batting.

"If you get 150-160 on this wicket then you are always in the game, that is something we failed to do in the last two games. We have batted well in the powerplay previously but today we failed to do so," Rohit added.

With the win, Punjab snapped their three-match losing streak and skipper K L Rahul, who scored an unbeaten 60, said the team is getting better with every game.

"We don't want to get too ahead of ourselves. Slowly we are coming together as a team. The guys we have backed are slowly coming through. Bishnoi came back today and the way he bowled was brilliant. We had heard that there was a lot of dew here. I felt like that could play a part," he said.

"The drier ball started to grip, when it turns it gets really hard. It was good of Chris (Gayle) that he got through that period. He knew whom to target. That's what you get with Chris, not just destructive batting but also experience of playing T20 cricket," said Rahul, referring to Gayle's unbeaten 43 off 35 balls.

Leggie Ravi Bishnoi, who played his first game this season, was the pick of the Punjab bowlers.

"He (Bishnoi), unfortunately, missed the first few games, he's worked with Anil (Kumble) bhai, he's been brave. He held his composure. When I know what target I am chasing, it gets easier to pace the innings. Really happy with the way I finished the innings," Rahul added.