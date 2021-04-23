IPL PICS: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Last updated on: April 23, 2021 21:57 IST

Images from the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, in Chennai, on Friday.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma hits a boundary during his 52-ball 63 against Punjab Kings in the IPL match, in Chennai, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Rohit Sharma scored his first half-century of the season to enable Mumbai Indians recover from the loss of two early wickets and post a modest 131 for 6 against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League match, at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, on Friday.

The skipper went on the offensive after a slow start to score 63 off 52 balls, and in the company of Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 33 off 27, revived the defending champions from a precarious 26 for 2 in the seventh over.

The pair added 79 runs for the third wicket before Kieron Pollard chipped in with an unbeaten 16 off 12 balls towards the end to give Mumbai some runs on the board to defend.

Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi had best figures of 2 for 21, while Deepak Hooda was Punjab’s most economical bowler with 1 for 15 in 3 overs.

IMAGE: Moises Henriques gets into position to catch Quinton de Kock. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field.

Mumbai Indians went in with an unchanged eleven while Punjab made one change, Ravi Bishnoi coming in for Murugan Ashwin.

Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma opened for Mumbai Indians as Moises Henriques got the bowling underway for Punjab Kings and conceded just four from the over.

Punjab introduced spin in the next over with Deepak Hooda. The right-arm off break bowler struck with his last delivery of the over, having de Kock caught by Henriques.

The gamble paid off as de Kock danced down the pitch to score big, but could only send it high to mid-on, where Henriques made no mistake. de Kock scored just 3 off 5 balls and Mumbai Indians were 7-1 in the second over.

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi celebrates after dismissing Ishan Kishan. Photograph: BCCI

Runs were had to come by for the defending champions as only 17 came off the first five overs, both Rohit and Ishan Kishan unable to settle down.

Mohammed Shami was introduced in the sixth over and conceded just 4 as Mumbai Indians finished the powerplay with only 21-1, the lowest this year.

Another change in bowling saw Ravi Bishnoi come into the attack in the seventh over and he gave Punjab another wicket.

The right-arm leg break bowler sent down a googly, which Kishan outside-edged to wicketkeeper K L Rahul and was out after struggling at the wicket for 6 off 17 balls.

Mumbai were 26 for 2 after seven overs.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav hit a useful 33 off 27 balls to boost Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav went about steadying the innings and took Mumbai to 49 for 2 at the half-way mark.

Rohit had scored 36 of those runs off 32 balls, including a six off Fabian Allen in the tenth over, and Yadav 4 off 6.

Rohit then pulled Hooda over mid-wicket for his second six as ten runs came off the 12th over and Rohit got to 46 off 38 balls. He brought up his 40th IPL 50 off 40 balls with a four off Bishnoi in the 14th over, from which Mumbai got 12 runs to get to 88 for 2.

IMAGE: Chris Gayle takes the catch to dismiss Surya Kumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Yadav too got into his stride and took on the bowlers. But just when he was set for a big knock, he was dismissed by Bishnoi.

Looking to reverse sweep a top spinner from bowler over backward point, he got a top edge, which was well-taken by Chris Gayle.

Yadav was out for 33 off 27 balls, which included 3 fours and a six, as Mumbai were reduced to 105-3 in the 17th over.

Rohit departed soon after, hitting a low full toss from Shami which was taken by Allen at deep square leg. He was out after a good hand of 63 off 52 balls, including 5 fours and 2 sixes, which helped Mumbai recover from the loss of two early wickets.

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik Pandya came and returned quickly after being caught by Hooda off Arshdeep Singh for 1 in the 19th over, which fetched 11 runs, Kieron Pollard hitting Arshdeep Singh for a six off the first delivery.

Mumbai Indians were 125 for 5, and hoping Pollard and new batsman Krunal Pandya would add substantially to the total.

But Krunal fell to the penultimate delivery of the innings, out for 3 off 3 balls, as Mumbai Indians ended up with 131 for 6 wickets.

Pollard was unbeaten on 16 off 12, including a six.

Punjab did well to restrict Mumbai in the death overs, taking four wickets and conceding just 26 runs in the last four.