Kohli gifts RCB jersey to Pep Guardiola

Kohli gifts RCB jersey to Pep Guardiola

By Rediff Cricket
April 23, 2021 17:03 IST
Pep Guardiola

IMAGE: Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy PepTeam/Instagram
 

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola showed off the Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey RCB Captain Virat Kohli gifted him, saying the time has come for him to learn about cricket.

'It's time to finally learn cricket's rules. Thanks to my friend @virat.kohli for the shirt. Now is your turn to use your Man City shirt @pumaindia @pumafootball #PUMAxRCB,' Guardiola said in his Instagram video.

Puma's IPL 2021 association with RCB seems to be lucky for Kohli's team which currently tops the points table with convincing wins in their first four games.

Rediff Cricket
