Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Mumbai Indians compromised a lot to get Ishan Kishan'

Source: ANI
February 13, 2022 20:11 IST
Ishan Kishan

Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has said that Mumbai Indians made a lot of comprises to acquire Ishan Kishan and Jofra Archer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

Mumbai Indians picked up Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore and then pace sensation Archer was acquired for Rs 8 crore.

 

"Jofra Archer is just a brilliantly gifted bowler and he's done it in the IPL before. He's your 'super over' bowler, in fact, there might be a fight between the two as to who will bowl the super over. But the mystery has been unravelled - why was Mumbai Indians so cautious and bailing out - because 23 crores was spent on two players - Ishan Kishan and Jofra Archer. Jofra Archer was a real suspect, who would've thought who would think like this," Manjrekar said on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Live -- IPL Auction Special'.

"That this is a guy who's not available this season, but they knew if we bid for him now, you can get him at a very cheap price for 2023 and 2024 but half the purse spent on two players and hence the caution with the others. As a result, we are not looking at a star-studded Mumbai Indians team, normally you see some big names in that team, but they made a lot of compromises to get Ishan and Jofra," he added.

England pacer Jofra Archer was acquired by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore during the accelerated part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Sunday.

Source: ANI
