IPL auction 2022: Top buys on Day 2

IPL auction 2022: Top buys on Day 2

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: February 13, 2022 23:48 IST
The 2nd and final day of the IPL mega auction was just as dramatic if not more than Day 1 with Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians getting in the thick of the action.

 

Here are the top buys from Day 2 of the IPL mega auction 2022:

IMAGE: Punjab Kings decided to break the bank to sign England's T20 specialist Liam Livingstone, paying a staggering Rs 11.50 crore. Photographs: BCCI and Gareth Copley/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians made a surprise call by snapping Singapore international of Australian origin, Tim David for a massive Rs 8.25 crore. David is not new to the IPL, having played for RCB in 2021, he made his debut against CSK.

 

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians paid a whopping Rs 8 crore for an injured Jofra Archer despite his unavailability due to injury for the 2022 edition of the IPL.

 

IMAGE: Sunrisers were also involved in a bidding frenzy on Sunday and roped in CPL sensation from the West Indies Romario Shepherd (base price of 75 lakh) for Rs 7.75 crore.

 

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals decided to make a substantial spend on an inconsistent Khaleel Ahmed, buying him for 5.25 crore.

 

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals also boosted their bowling attack by spending 4.20 crore on left-armer seamer Chetan Sakariya, who had an impressive season with Rajasthan Royals in 2021.

 

 
Rediff Cricket
