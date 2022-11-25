News
Social Media Hate For Pant 'Unreal'

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 25, 2022 15:44 IST
Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant bowled by Lockie Ferguson. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

'How many more chances to Rishabh Pant?' is what folks on social media were asking after yet another white ball failure for the left-hander.

In the first ODI against New Zealand, Pant scored 15 from 23 deliveries before chopping one from Lockie Ferguson onto his stumps in the 33rd over.

Aakash Chopra was taken aback by the 'hate' directed towards Pant on social media. 'The amount of hate Rishabh Pant gets on this platform is unreal', the former India opener and commentator tweeted.

Fans seem to have forgotten Pant's magnificent batting in Test cricket, especially his unbeaten 89 that brought India a historic victory at the Gabba against Australia in January 2019, his 101 off just 118 balls against England in Ahmedabad in March 2021 or his brilliant 146 against England at Edgbaston in July 2022.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
