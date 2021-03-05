PICS: India vs England, 4th Test, Day 2

Last updated on: March 05, 2021 12:13 IST

Images from Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England, at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Motera, Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: England spinner Jack Leach, left, is congratulated by teammates after dismissing India's Cheteshwar Pujara on Friday, Day 2 of the fourth Test, at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Motera, Ahmedabad. Photograph: BCCI

England staged a superb comeback in the fourth Test against India on Friday, after their bowlers chipped away at the wickets on Day 2, at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Motera, Ahmedabad.

The home side was reeling at 80 for 4 in the first innings, after 37.5 overs, at lunch, with Rohit Sharma unbeaten after a cautious 32 off 106 balls.

India trail England, who were bowled out for 205 on Day 1, by 125 runs.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli walks back after being dismissed by Ben Stokes. Photograph: BCCI

England's pace duo of James Anderson and Ben Stokes stuck to plan in the morning session by drying up the runs.

Jack Leach gave England an early breakthrough on Day 2, dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara off the last ball of his second over.

The right-hander was given out leg before wicket by umpire Nitin Menon after he leaned forward to defend a full delivery and was struck on the pad.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma goes on one foot to send the ball to the fence. Photograph: BCCI

Pujara went for the review, which showed the impact was in line and the ball crashing into the stumps. He was back in the pavilion after a patient innings of 17 from 66 balls.

Ben Stokes then brought England back in the contest with the big wicket of Virat Kohli, who was caught behind for a duck.

The England was pacer, who had toiled from one end, got the ball to bounce a little more than expected and Kohli hung his bat out, got the edge and was caught behind by Ben Foakes for a duck.

IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: BCCI

It was Kohli's second duck of the series and India were in a spot of bother at 41 for 3, still trailing England by 164 runs.

India had lost two wickets for 17 runs after 15 overs in the morning.

Anderson had India in further trouble in the final over of the morning session, dismissing Ajinkya Rahane (27). India’s vice-captain played away from his body and got the edge, which was taken by Stokes, at second slip, who dived to his left to complete the catch.

Thanks to a resolute knock by the seasoned Rohit, who showed tremendous patience in an unbeaten 32 off 106 balls, India put up 80 runs by lunch, still 125 runs in arrears of England's total.

England picked three wickets for 56 runs, in 25.5 overs, in the session to inch their way back into the contest.