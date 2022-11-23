News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhawan now 'matured' to lead and take tough decisions

Dhawan now 'matured' to lead and take tough decisions

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 23, 2022 18:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'When you play music on a string instrument, if the string is too loose, it won't sound right; or if it's too tight, it will break. So it is a question of creating a balance; (as captain) creating that balance is very important.'

A confident Shikhar Dhawan is ready to lead India in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting Friday.

IMAGE: A confident Shikhar Dhawan is ready to lead India in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting Friday in Auckland. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Dithering and indecision are things of the past for Shikhar Dhawan. As leader of the pack, he does not hesitate in taking decisions that are beneficial for the Indian team.

The left-handed batter is getting ready to lead India in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting Friday in Auckland.

 

It won't be the first time that he will don the captain's hat, having led a second-string Indian team in the past and enjoyed good results against Sri Lanka (2-1), South Africa (2-1) and the West Indies (3-0).

The Delhi batter says his decision-making has improved over time, courtesy his presence of mind.

"As you play more, you get confident in the decisions you take. Earlier, there used to be instances where I would give an extra over to a bowler out of regard (for him). But now, as I have matured, even if someone is feeling bad, I will take a decision that will help the team," Dhawan told ESPNCricinfo.

Talking about leadership skills, Dhawan said the key is to maintain balance and earn the players' faith.

"When you play music on a string instrument, if the string is too loose, it won't sound right; or if it's too tight, it will break. So it is a question of creating a balance; (as captain) creating that balance is very important.

"You need to understand when to pull the string tight and when to leave it a bit loose. That is an art. It is a matter of timing. At this stage I also understand when to say things to the players and how much to say.

"If a bowler gets hit, it's important to know when to speak to him. I will not do it when they are hot in the head, but instead approach them later and speak with care. It also depends on the level you are leading at.

"If it is at the IPL, most players are mature, so you need to consider if you have to pull the string or not. At Ranji, you have to, at times, show firmness, because a youngster at that level is like a kaccha ghada (an unbaked clay pot), so you have to be firm to mould him. Finding that balance is the key," he said, explaining his philosophy.

The 36-year-old was recently handed the captaincy of IPL side Punjab Kings, which has struggled to reach the play-offs.

In season 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022 the side came close to making the play-offs but fell short of one or two wins.

"We can learn from our past and improve on our mistakes. Other than that, I won't dwell much on anything else and neither will I want my team to do that. There is no need of dragging back the past baggage," he insisted.

So how does he plan to make a difference there?

"I will make sure that the support staff and I create an environment where the players are comfortable. I want my boys to be themselves while also understanding their responsibilities. I want us to be relaxed but also focused.

"We are playing the IPL. We are living our dream. And when you are living your dream, it should be full of happiness and not stress. With love you can conquer anything. The (IPL) trophy is not a challenge too far out of our reach," he said.

He feels he can be that lucky charm for Punjab Kings as the IPL teams he was part of -- Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals -- have played finals.

He was also part of Deccan Chargers but that team did not qualify for title clash. The same side was renamed Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
When Warne the golfer upstaged the pros at Dunhill
When Warne the golfer upstaged the pros at Dunhill
Playing attacking cricket is Hardik's game plan
Playing attacking cricket is Hardik's game plan
'He's everywhere': Kohli on Dhoni
'He's everywhere': Kohli on Dhoni
T20 rankings: SKY stays top, Hardik rises to 50
T20 rankings: SKY stays top, Hardik rises to 50
Will Portugal get distracted by Ronaldo's Man Utd saga
Will Portugal get distracted by Ronaldo's Man Utd saga
Congress leader moves SC against EWS quota verdict
Congress leader moves SC against EWS quota verdict
AWS to invest $4.4 bn in India by 2030
AWS to invest $4.4 bn in India by 2030

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Will India bring in Suryakumar for Bangladesh Tests?

Will India bring in Suryakumar for Bangladesh Tests?

Langer tears into 'cowards' in Australian team

Langer tears into 'cowards' in Australian team

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances