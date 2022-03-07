Smriti praises Maroof for 'inspiring' post-pregnancy comeback

Photograph: Kind courtesy Cricket World Cup/Twitter

Pakistan cricket captain Bismah Maroof is wining the internet after a photograph showing her arriving for the ICC Women’s World Cup with her baby in her arms surfaced online.

India dominated Pakistan in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, kicking off their World Cup campaign in style. The players were seen taking photographs with Pakistan captain Bismah Mahroof and her daughter after the game.

Indian women's team opener Smriti Mandhana lauded Maroof for making a great comeback in cricket just a few months after her pregnancy.

On Monday, opener Mandhana shared an Instagram story praising Maroof for her dedication to cricket calling it inspiring.

IMAGE: Indian women cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and others click a selfie with Pakistan's Bismah Maharoof and her infant daughter. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Mandhana shared a picture of Pakistan captain and her daughter, with the Indian women's team and she wrote, "Coming back post-pregnancy in 6 months and playing international cricket is so inspiring. @bismahmaroof setting an example for sportswomen across the globe. Lots of love to baby Fatima from India and I hope she picks the bat just like you bcoz lefties are special."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bismah Mahroof/Instagram

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar also shared the image with the tweet, “What a lovely moment! Cricket has boundaries on the field, but it breaks them all off the field. Sport unites!”