Rediff.com  » Cricket » PICS: Mandhana, Harmanpreet meet youngest 'Pakistani fan'!

PICS: Mandhana, Harmanpreet meet youngest 'Pakistani fan'!

By Rediff Cricket
March 06, 2022 18:53 IST
Indian women cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and others click a selfie with Pakistan's Bismah Maharoof and her infant daughter

IMAGE: Indian women cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and others click a selfie with Pakistan's Bismah Maharoof and her infant daughter. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Love knows no borders and that is exactly what these picture summarise. 

 

After India comfortably beat Pakistan in the opener of the ICC Women's World Cup at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and others went over to the Pakistani dressing room to meet one of their youngest fan.

Indian women cricketers with Bismah Mahroof and infant daughter 

Pakistani cricketer Bishmah Maroof's infant daughter was the centre of attention as the Indian cricketers clicked selfies with mother and child. 

'Baby onboard = cuteness overload. Members of the @indiancricketteam played with @bismahmaroof's daughter after the match ❤️ #CWC22', PCB posted on their Instagram page. 

This is one picture that'll be cherished by posterity.  

