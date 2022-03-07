India-West Indies ODI Series: Prasidh Krishna Most Valuable Player

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list India's Most Valuable ODI Players in the India-West Indies series.
There was nothing much happening in the ODI series between India and the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and the players seemed to be just going through the motions.
This is happening rather often, and reminds you of the football international friendlies.
Unless it is an ODI World Cup, nobody really seems to care.
West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard was dismissed first ball and never seen again in the series. And the former India captain, and still the best ODI player we have, Virat Kohli -- yes, Virat Kohli! -- scored 28 runs in 3 innings.
Perhaps it was just too easy for India. Jason Holder and Odean Smith very briefly showed fight and resistance but then the mood also got to them.
Even Rohit Sharma didn't glitter after a good 60; only Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, who had some messages to send across, showed resolve.
The series will be best remembered for the fire and aggression we saw from Prasidh Krishna.
He took 9 wickets, conceded ridiculously few runs and easily emerged MVPI (with a high of 362).
Alzarri Joseph and Mohammad Siraj also looked fiery, while Jason Holder showed that aggression looks even better when you look cool.
In the end it looked as though everyone was only waiting for the IPL auction that was to follow.
MVPI: Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.
Most Valuable Players: India-West Indies ODI Series (February 6 - 11, 2022)
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Eco
|Top Score
|Games
|MVPI
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|IND
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.5
|0
|3
|362
|2
|Alzarri Joseph
|WI
|49
|87
|2
|3
|56.3
|6
|5
|29
|3
|258
|3
|Jason Holder
|WI
|65
|93
|1
|4
|69.9
|5
|4.5
|57
|3
|229
|4
|Mohammad Siraj
|IND
|7
|11
|1
|0
|63.6
|5
|3.6
|4
|3
|216
|5
|Washington Sundar
|IND
|57
|75
|3
|1
|76
|4
|4.2
|33
|3
|197
|6
|Odean Smith
|WI
|60
|38
|4
|5
|157.9
|3
|4.6
|36
|2
|196
|7
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|IND
|11
|10
|1
|0
|110
|5
|4.7
|11
|2
|187
|8
|Rishabh Pant
|IND
|85
|97
|11
|1
|87.6
|0
|-
|56
|3
|113
|9
|Suryakumar Yadav
|IND
|104
|126
|11
|0
|82.5
|0
|-
|64
|3
|107
|10
|Deepak Chahar
|IND
|38
|38
|4
|2
|100
|2
|5.1
|38
|1
|105
|11
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|78
|74
|13
|1
|105.4
|0
|-
|60
|3
|102
|12
|Akeal Hosein
|WI
|34
|55
|3
|0
|61.8
|2
|5.7
|34
|2
|98
|13
|Fabian Allen
|WI
|42
|66
|2
|1
|63.6
|2
|5.3
|29
|3
|97
|14
|Deepak Hooda
|IND
|55
|57
|4
|0
|96.5
|1
|6
|29
|2
|88
|15
|Shardul Thakur
|IND
|8
|15
|1
|0
|53.3
|2
|4.9
|8
|2
|78
|16
|Kuldeep Yadav
|IND
|5
|8
|0
|0
|62.5
|2
|6.4
|5
|1
|59
|17
|Shai Hope
|WI
|40
|73
|6
|0
|54.8
|0
|-
|27
|3
|57
|18
|Shreyas Iyar
|IND
|80
|111
|9
|0
|72.1
|0
|-
|80
|1
|54
|19
|KL Rahul
|IND
|49
|48
|4
|2
|102.1
|0
|-
|49
|1
|50
|20
|Hayden Walsh
|WI
|13
|38
|1
|0
|34.2
|2
|5.9
|13
|1
|49
|21
|Nicolas Pooran
|WI
|61
|77
|5
|2
|79.2
|0
|-
|34
|3
|45
|22
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|26
|36
|5
|0
|72.2
|0
|-
|18
|3
|31
|23
|Brandon King
|WI
|45
|59
|6
|1
|76.3
|0
|-
|18
|3
|31
|24
|Shamarh Brooks
|WI
|56
|93
|2
|2
|60.2
|0
|-
|44
|3
|29
|25
|Ishan Kishan
|IND
|28
|36
|2
|1
|77.8
|0
|-
|28
|1
|20
|26
|Kemar Roach
|WI
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6.1
|0
|3
|15
|27
|Darren Bravo
|WI
|38
|67
|6
|0
|56.7
|0
|-
|19
|3
|14
|45
|Shikhar Dhawan
|IND
|10
|26
|0
|1
|38.5
|0
|-
|10
|1
|-1
|46
|Kieron Pollard
|WI
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|-1
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com