India-West Indies ODI Series: Prasidh Krishna Most Valuable Player

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list India's Most Valuable ODI Players in the India-West Indies series.

There was nothing much happening in the ODI series between India and the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and the players seemed to be just going through the motions.

This is happening rather often, and reminds you of the football international friendlies.

Unless it is an ODI World Cup, nobody really seems to care.

West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard was dismissed first ball and never seen again in the series. And the former India captain, and still the best ODI player we have, Virat Kohli -- yes, Virat Kohli! -- scored 28 runs in 3 innings.

Perhaps it was just too easy for India. Jason Holder and Odean Smith very briefly showed fight and resistance but then the mood also got to them.

Even Rohit Sharma didn't glitter after a good 60; only Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, who had some messages to send across, showed resolve.

The series will be best remembered for the fire and aggression we saw from Prasidh Krishna.

He took 9 wickets, conceded ridiculously few runs and easily emerged MVPI (with a high of 362).

Alzarri Joseph and Mohammad Siraj also looked fiery, while Jason Holder showed that aggression looks even better when you look cool.

In the end it looked as though everyone was only waiting for the IPL auction that was to follow.

MVPI: Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.

Most Valuable Players: India-West Indies ODI Series (February 6 - 11, 2022)

Rank Player Team Runs Balls 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Eco Top Score Games MVPI 1 Prasidh Krishna IND 0 3 0 0 0 9 2.5 0 3 362 2 Alzarri Joseph WI 49 87 2 3 56.3 6 5 29 3 258 3 Jason Holder WI 65 93 1 4 69.9 5 4.5 57 3 229 4 Mohammad Siraj IND 7 11 1 0 63.6 5 3.6 4 3 216 5 Washington Sundar IND 57 75 3 1 76 4 4.2 33 3 197 6 Odean Smith WI 60 38 4 5 157.9 3 4.6 36 2 196 7 Yuzvendra Chahal IND 11 10 1 0 110 5 4.7 11 2 187 8 Rishabh Pant IND 85 97 11 1 87.6 0 - 56 3 113 9 Suryakumar Yadav IND 104 126 11 0 82.5 0 - 64 3 107 10 Deepak Chahar IND 38 38 4 2 100 2 5.1 38 1 105 11 Rohit Sharma IND 78 74 13 1 105.4 0 - 60 3 102 12 Akeal Hosein WI 34 55 3 0 61.8 2 5.7 34 2 98 13 Fabian Allen WI 42 66 2 1 63.6 2 5.3 29 3 97 14 Deepak Hooda IND 55 57 4 0 96.5 1 6 29 2 88 15 Shardul Thakur IND 8 15 1 0 53.3 2 4.9 8 2 78 16 Kuldeep Yadav IND 5 8 0 0 62.5 2 6.4 5 1 59 17 Shai Hope WI 40 73 6 0 54.8 0 - 27 3 57 18 Shreyas Iyar IND 80 111 9 0 72.1 0 - 80 1 54 19 KL Rahul IND 49 48 4 2 102.1 0 - 49 1 50 20 Hayden Walsh WI 13 38 1 0 34.2 2 5.9 13 1 49 21 Nicolas Pooran WI 61 77 5 2 79.2 0 - 34 3 45 22 Virat Kohli IND 26 36 5 0 72.2 0 - 18 3 31 23 Brandon King WI 45 59 6 1 76.3 0 - 18 3 31 24 Shamarh Brooks WI 56 93 2 2 60.2 0 - 44 3 29 25 Ishan Kishan IND 28 36 2 1 77.8 0 - 28 1 20 26 Kemar Roach WI 0 18 0 0 0 1 6.1 0 3 15 27 Darren Bravo WI 38 67 6 0 56.7 0 - 19 3 14 45 Shikhar Dhawan IND 10 26 0 1 38.5 0 - 10 1 -1 46 Kieron Pollard WI 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 -1

