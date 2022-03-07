News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Djokovic offers financial help to Ukraine

Djokovic offers financial help to Ukraine

March 07, 2022 12:55 IST


IMAGE: Former World No 31 Sergiy Stakhovsky joined Ukraine's reserve army last month despite a lack of military experience. Photographs: Sergiy Stakhovsky/Instagram



Novak Djokovic has offered financial support and any other help required to Ukrainian former world number 31 Sergiy Stakhovsky, who has enlisted in his country's reserve army amid Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

 

Stakhovsky, who won four ATP titles and had a shock win over Roger Federer in the second round of Wimbledon in 2013, joined Ukraine's reserve army last month despite a lack of military experience.

The 36-year-old posted a screenshot on Instagram of his conversation with Djokovic via WhatsApp, in which the Serbian world number two asked about his situation and hoped for things to calm down.

"Please let me know what would be the best address to send help ... financial help, any other help as well," Djokovic said in the message to the retired Stakhovsky.



Stakhovsky posted on Instagram that Ukraine is grateful for Djokovic's offer of support.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" designed not to occupy territory but to destroy its neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

Several other Ukrainian athletes, including world boxing heavyweight champions Wladimir Klitschko and Vitali Klitschko, are defending their country after taking up arms.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Medvedev urges for peace, says 'let's be together'
Svitolina donates prize money to Ukraine's military
Russian tennis star Rublev writes 'No War Please'
