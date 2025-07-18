Smriti Mandhana Is Unstoppable at 29!

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
July 18, 2025 15:16 IST

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana has been soaking up the English summer across London, Southampton, and Manchester.Photograph: Smriti Mandhana/Instagram

From picture-perfect cover drives to café-hopping in London, July belongs to Smriti Mandhana — who turns 29 today while on tour in England.

Celebrating her favourite month in style, Smriti Mandhana has been soaking up the English summer across London, Southampton, and Manchester.

Whether it’s sipping coffee at cosy cafés or indulging in a bit of birthday shopping, her off-field moments have mirrored the same elegance and flair she brings to the crease.

 

Currently in England with the Indian women’s team for a white-ball series, Smriti’s birthday week couldn’t be better timed. India have already sealed the T20I series 3-2 against England and kicked off the ODI leg with a confident win in Southampton, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The momentum is with India, and Mandhana, as always, remains central to their success.

With 9,112 international runs, 14 centuries, and 65 half-centuries across formats, Smriti has consistently led from the front. She’s the first Indian woman to score centuries in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, a rare feat that highlights her adaptability and class.

Her accolades speak volumes too — the Arjuna Award in 2019, BCCI’s Best International Cricketer (2018 and 2025), and the ICC Player of the Month in 2024 are just a few among many.

On and off the field, Smriti continues to be a role model. Her achievements inspire a new generation of girls to pick up the bat, dream big, and pursue cricket with passion.

Here’s to more elegance, more records, and more moments of Mandhana magic.

Happy Birthday, Smriti!

