Fearless and Fiery: Ishan Kishan Turns 27

IMAGE: Across formats, Ishan Kishan has already racked up nearly 2,000 international runs, and continues to be a dynamic game-changer for Team India. Photograph: Ishan Kishan/Instagram

Swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan turns 27 on Friday!

Hailing from Patna, the fearless southpaw has become a household name in Indian cricket with his explosive batting and electric presence behind the stumps.

From starting his journey in Jharkhand, to breaking into the senior Indian team, and becoming a fan-favourite in the IPL with Mumbai Indians and now Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kishan’s rise has been nothing short of inspiring.

He made his T20I and ODI debut in 2021, and earned his Test cap in 2023 against the West Indies. Across formats, he’s already racked up nearly 2,000 international runs, and continues to be a dynamic game-changer for Team India.

This birthday, SRH hailed him as a ‘Rockstar’, while fans fondly call him ‘Bihar’s Lion’ and ‘Hyderabad’s Warrior.’ No matter the title, one thing is certain — Ishan plays with heart, flair, and fire.

Here’s wishing the fearless left-hander many more milestones and match-winning knocks ahead!