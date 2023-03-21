Smith shouldn't lead Australia again: Watson

IMAGE: Steve Smith captained Australia in 34 Tests before he was sacked as the skipper following the ball tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Steve Smith shouldn't captain Australia again as the original skipper Pat Cummins is doing a great job, said former all-rounder Shane Watson.

Cummins' mother recently passed away due to breast cancer as the fast bowler missed the last two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Test series to stay in Australia alongside his grieving family.



He will also miss the ongoing three-match ODI series in India.



Former skipper Steve Smith took over as the captain in the last two Tests, leading the visitors to a nine-wicket win in the Indore while the last Test finished in a draw. He also captained Australia to an emphatic 10-wicket win over India in the second ODI after suffering defeat in the first match.



"No Steve shouldn't be leading the Aussie side again as Pat Cummins is doing good. He is doing a great job as a great leader. No question Steve Smith should lead the team," Watson told ANI.



Smith captained Australia in 34 Tests before he was sacked as the skipper after he along with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft was found guilty in a ball tampering scandal during tour of South Africa in 2018.



Smith-led Australia will be hoping to make up for their loss in the Test series, by winning the series-deciding third and final ODI in Chennai on Wednesday.