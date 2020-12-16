News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Smith on super successful comeback post ban

Smith on super successful comeback post ban

December 16, 2020 18:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Steve Smith had scored 744 runs in four Test matches in the Ashes series last year

IMAGE: Steve Smith had scored 744 runs in four Test matches in the Ashes series last year. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia batsman Steve Smith on Wednesday said he didn't pay any heed to the "noise" when he was booed by the crowds following his return to international cricket during the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Smith was banned for a year in 2018 for his role in the ball-tampering scandal during a Test match against South Africa. Back in the fold, Smith wasn't given a warm welcome when he played the first game of the World Cup against Afghanistan.

 

Discussing that phase with India skipper Virat Kohli in a video posted by BCCI, Smith said he likes to prove people wrong and he did the same by approaching the tournament with a positive mindset

"I just loved the noise, regardless of what people are saying, even if it is negative towards me it's just noise. Obviously, there was some negative stuff when I first came back but I like to prove people wrong and stay in a positive mindset. I just played and had fun," Smith said.

Interestingly, it was India skipper Virat Kohli, who had turned towards the stand and gestured at the fans to cheer Smith and not boo him when the two teams locked horns in the showpiece event.

Following the World Cup, Steve Smith was in sublime touch during the Ashes in 2019, amassing 774 runs from the four Test matches at an average of 110, helping Australia retain the Ashes after the series finished in a 2-2 draw. He missed one Test in the five-match series with concussion after being hit by a short ball from Jofra Archer at Lord's.

Australia and India are currently gearing up for the four-match Test series. The first Test will get underway on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval and it will be a day-night contest.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
It's a girl! Kane Williamson welcomes first child
It's a girl! Kane Williamson welcomes first child
India face Aussie might in pink ball Test
India face Aussie might in pink ball Test
I am representation of new India: Virat Kohli
I am representation of new India: Virat Kohli
Will Reliance be real estate's new disruptor?
Will Reliance be real estate's new disruptor?
Countdown begins for launch of communication satellite
Countdown begins for launch of communication satellite
No ground for banning Bajrang Dal: Facebook India
No ground for banning Bajrang Dal: Facebook India
Olympian boxer seeks PM's intervention to save BFI
Olympian boxer seeks PM's intervention to save BFI

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Sachin says 'aggressive' Rahane will lead India well

Sachin says 'aggressive' Rahane will lead India well

Sachin says India can win without Kohli, Rohit, but...

Sachin says India can win without Kohli, Rohit, but...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use