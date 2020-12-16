Smith on super successful comeback post ban

December 16, 2020 18:53 IST

IMAGE: Steve Smith had scored 744 runs in four Test matches in the Ashes series last year. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia batsman Steve Smith on Wednesday said he didn't pay any heed to the "noise" when he was booed by the crowds following his return to international cricket during the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Smith was banned for a year in 2018 for his role in the ball-tampering scandal during a Test match against South Africa. Back in the fold, Smith wasn't given a warm welcome when he played the first game of the World Cup against Afghanistan.

Discussing that phase with India skipper Virat Kohli in a video posted by BCCI, Smith said he likes to prove people wrong and he did the same by approaching the tournament with a positive mindset

"I just loved the noise, regardless of what people are saying, even if it is negative towards me it's just noise. Obviously, there was some negative stuff when I first came back but I like to prove people wrong and stay in a positive mindset. I just played and had fun," Smith said.

Interestingly, it was India skipper Virat Kohli, who had turned towards the stand and gestured at the fans to cheer Smith and not boo him when the two teams locked horns in the showpiece event.

Following the World Cup, Steve Smith was in sublime touch during the Ashes in 2019, amassing 774 runs from the four Test matches at an average of 110, helping Australia retain the Ashes after the series finished in a 2-2 draw. He missed one Test in the five-match series with concussion after being hit by a short ball from Jofra Archer at Lord's.

Australia and India are currently gearing up for the four-match Test series. The first Test will get underway on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval and it will be a day-night contest.