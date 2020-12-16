News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » I am representation of new India: Virat Kohli

I am representation of new India: Virat Kohli

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 16, 2020 13:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli throws during an Indian nets session at Adelaide Oval. Photograph: Mark Brake/Getty Images

India captain Virat Kohli, on Wednesday, declared himself a 'representation of new India', forever ready to take up challenges with optimism, as he responded to Greg Chappell's view that he is 'the most Australian non-Australian cricketer of all time'.

 

On the eve of the first Test against Australia, Kohli was asked about his aggressive brand of cricket coupled with a fighting attitude that the former Australia captain, who also served as India coach, found similar to the mindset of his countrymen.

"I would like to say that I have always been myself," the skipper said during a virtual media conference ahead of the opening Test against Australia, in Adelaide, starting Thursday.

"The way my personality and character is, I am the representation of new India. For me, that's how I look at it," he asserted.

"In my mind, it's not (about) being compared to the Australian mindset as such. It's how we have started to stand up as the Indian cricket team and my personality has been like this from day one" he added.

The new India, according to one of the country's most followed sporting icons, is the one that's not afraid to take up challenges.

"The new India takes up challenges and is filled with optimism and positivity. We make sure that we are ready for any challenges that come our way." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Aussie coach warns Kohli, says plans ready for batsman
Aussie coach warns Kohli, says plans ready for batsman
India face Aussie might in pink ball Test
India face Aussie might in pink ball Test
'Rahane, the glue that held team together last time'
'Rahane, the glue that held team together last time'
Kohli's captaincy still work in progress
Kohli's captaincy still work in progress
HC stays order shifting Metro car shed from Aarey
HC stays order shifting Metro car shed from Aarey
SBI pegs FY22 GDP growth at 11%
SBI pegs FY22 GDP growth at 11%
NASA picks desi astronaut to lead SpaceX mission
NASA picks desi astronaut to lead SpaceX mission

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Aus skipper expects Smith to play in first India Test

Aus skipper expects Smith to play in first India Test

'We don't talk about taunting Virat, that's rubbish'

'We don't talk about taunting Virat, that's rubbish'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use