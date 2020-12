December 16, 2020 16:21 IST

IMAGE: Sarah Raheem and Kane Williamson during the New Zealand cricket awards. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Sarah Raheem welcomed their first child.

'Overjoyed to welcome a beautiful baby girl into our family,' Williamson wrote, sharing an adorable photograph of his daughter.

Just like Virat Kohli, Williamson opted for paternity leave -- missing the second Test against the West Indies -- to be with Sarah for the birth of their child.