News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Smith dares India's pacers to try bouncers at him

Smith dares India's pacers to try bouncers at him

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 14, 2020 15:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I've faced a lot of short bowling in my life and I haven't had too many stresses with it.'

Steve Smith

IMAGE: Steve Smith ducks under a bouncer during second Test match against New Zealand at Melbourne Cricket Ground in December last year. Photograph: Mike Owen/Getty Images

Australia's batting mainstay Steve Smith dared the lethal Indian fast bowling unit to bring on the short stuff in the four-match Test series starting next month.

He believes if India's pacers try the short-pitched bowling ploy against him, it could actually work in Australia's favour.

 

"If teams are trying to get me out like that it's probably a big benefit for the team because it takes a lot out of people's bodies if you continually bowl short," Smith told News Corp.

"I've faced a lot of short bowling in my life and I haven't had too many stresses with it. I suppose we'll just wait and see."

Against New Zealand in the 2019-2020 season, Smith was dismissed by left-arm pacer Neil Wagner four times, as the Kiwi consistently attacked the batsman with short-pitched deliveries aimed at his body.

Smith, though, still managed to average nearly 43 in the three matches and wore the bowlers down with his dogged approach in the middle, helping the others to pile on the runs.

"It's no dramas for me. I just play the game and sum up the conditions, how they're trying to get me out and being able to counter that," Smith said.

He acknowledged that Wagner executed it well, but others may not be able to replicate that.

"I mean, a few different oppositions have tried it and they've certainly found it more difficult to (execute it) the way Wagner did. He's got an amazing skill set where his speeds go up and dow... everything is between your ribs and your head."

Indian play three ODIs, three T20s and four Tests starting November 27. The ODI and T20 series will be played in Sydney and Canberra from November 27 to December 8.

The much anticipated four-Test series begins with the day-night Test at Adelaide from December 17.

The Indian attack comprises of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in lead roles. The tourists will call on Ishant Sharma if he recovers from the side injury sustained during the IPL. Umesh Yadav and the promising Navdeep Saini are also part of India's Test squad.

Smith was not part of the previous series between the two teams in 2018 as he was serving his one-year suspension for the ball-tampering scandal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Why did Mithali calls these cricketers 'gems'?
Why did Mithali calls these cricketers 'gems'?
Guess who is IPL 2020's Most Valuable Player?
Guess who is IPL 2020's Most Valuable Player?
SEE: Babes of Indian cricket's big boys
SEE: Babes of Indian cricket's big boys
Mufti asks India, Pak to begin dialogue after shelling
Mufti asks India, Pak to begin dialogue after shelling
India will give answer if tested: Modi meets soldiers
India will give answer if tested: Modi meets soldiers
Saha will be fit for Australia Tests, says Ganguly
Saha will be fit for Australia Tests, says Ganguly
306-232: Biden solidifies US victory over Trump
306-232: Biden solidifies US victory over Trump

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Saha will be fit for Australia Tests, says Ganguly

Saha will be fit for Australia Tests, says Ganguly

IPL 2020: The TOP 10 bowlers

IPL 2020: The TOP 10 bowlers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use