November 14, 2020 09:00 IST

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Mithali Raj/Instagram

Why did Mithali Raj share a picture with Poonam Yadav and Jhulan Goswami?

The trio took part in the Women's T20 Challenge last week. While Mithali captained Velocity, Jhulan and Poonam played for the Trailblazers and Supernovas respectively.

In the picture posted on Twitter, Jhulan, Mithali and Poonam are sitting on a sofa and are sharing a smile.

'In between shots with these two gems of my team @JhulanG10 @poonam_yadav24 #shootday', Mithali tweeted.