News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Smith denies cheating claims over viral footage of scuffing pitch

Smith denies cheating claims over viral footage of scuffing pitch

Source: PTI
January 12, 2021 19:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'It's something I do in games to visualise where we are bowling, how the batter is playing our bowlers and then out of habit I always mark centre.' 

A screengrab of Steve Smith scuffing up the pitch

IMAGE: A screengrab of Steve Smith scuffing up the pitch.

Australia's Steve Smith has denied trying to erase Rishabh Pant's guard in the batting crease during the third Test against India on Monday, saying he had been marking centre as he always does.

Video footage from the stump camera of Smith dragging his boot across the crease on a tense final day of the match went viral on social media and some former players accused him of gamesmanship at best, cheating at worst.

 

Smith told News Corp on Tuesday that he was "shocked and disappointed" by suggestions he had tried to gain an unfair advantage.

"It's something I do in games to visualise where we are bowling, how the batter is playing our bowlers and then out of habit I always mark centre," he added.

"It's such a shame that this and other events have taken away from what was a great batting performance by India yesterday."

Skipper Tim Paine said Smith, who was stripped of the Australian captaincy and banned for a year in 2018 for his part in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, had merely been indulging one of his many idiosyncrasies.

"If you've watched Steve Smith play Test cricket, that's something that he does every single game five or six times a day," Paine told reporters on Tuesday.

"He's always standing in the batting crease shadow batting. As we know, he's got those many Steve Smith quirks and one of those is he's always marking centre.

"He was certainly not changing (Pant's) guard and if he was that's something that the Indians would have kicked up a bit stink about at the time," added Paine, who also apologised for his own conduct after sledging Ravichandran Ashwin.

Pant's heroic knock of 97 set the platform for India to save the Test after being set a daunting target of 407 to win, with Hanuma Vihari and Ashwin thwarting Australia's attack over the last three hours to secure a draw.

Paine said Smith might have to give up the practice given how it was interpreted.

"It's something that he might need to look at because of the perception of it," Paine said.

Steve Smith

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
SHAMEFUL! Paine defends Steve Smith
SHAMEFUL! Paine defends Steve Smith
Surgery completed, will return soon: Jadeja
Surgery completed, will return soon: Jadeja
'Made to look the fool': Aussie captain apologises
'Made to look the fool': Aussie captain apologises
2 doses of vaccine will be needed 28 days apart: Govt
2 doses of vaccine will be needed 28 days apart: Govt
The damage Pompeo is causing to US interests
The damage Pompeo is causing to US interests
Saina cleared to play after testing negative for COVID
Saina cleared to play after testing negative for COVID
Industrial production in negative zone after 2 mths
Industrial production in negative zone after 2 mths

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Rahane was 'brave', 'tactical' at SCG: Haddin

Rahane was 'brave', 'tactical' at SCG: Haddin

Caught on cam! Smith slammed for scuffing pitch

Caught on cam! Smith slammed for scuffing pitch

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use