Surgery completed, will return soon with a bang: Jadeja

Surgery completed, will return soon with a bang: Jadeja

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 12, 2021 11:00 IST
'A call on his availability for the England series can be taken only after the specialist checks on the thumb'

Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph:  Kind Courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Twitter

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, on Tuesday, said that he has undergone surgery after suffering a blow on his thumb during the Pink Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

"Out of action for a while, surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang," Jadeja tweeted.

On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had confirmed that Jadeja would not be taking part in the fourth Test against Australia, set to be played at the Gabba, beginning January 15.

 

Jadeja had suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on Day 3 of the third Border-Gavaskar Test that concluded on Monday. He later went for scans and the results showed that he had dislocated his thumb.

The BCCI had confirmed that the all-rounder will be consulting a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury.

Jadeja suffered a dislocation and fracture and has been ruled out for about six weeks with the management set to check on the need for surgery with a specialist.

Sources in the know of developments told that while the player is out for 6 weeks, a specialist's opinion will be sought and a call will be taken if he needs surgery.

"He has a dislocation and fracture. He will be out for around 6 weeks and a specialist's opinion will be taken to check if the all-rounder needs surgery as is the procedure in such cases. A call on his availability for the England series can be taken only after the specialist checks on the thumb," the source had said.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
