SKY to lead India in T20Is against Bangladesh

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav has been named the captain for this T20I series. Photograph: BCCI

The Men's Selection Committee has announced the 15-member squad for India's upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh on Saturday.

The series will consist of three matches, to be held in Gwalior, New Delhi, and Hyderabad, following the conclusion of the ongoing Test series.

Suryakumar Yadav has been named the captain for this T20I series, bringing his leadership and experience to the relatively young squad. Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma will serve as the wicketkeepers, while key players such as Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Washington Sundar are included to strengthen the batting and bowling departments.

The selection also reflects the inclusion of emerging players like Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who will be keen to seize their opportunities and make an impact at the international level.

The bowling unit features a blend of experience and new faces, with Arshdeep Singh leading the pace attack, supported by Harshit Rana and Mayank Yadav. The spin department will see Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi taking charge.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is against Bangladesh: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav