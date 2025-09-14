HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SKY Snubs Handshake with Pakistan Capt at Toss

Last updated on: September 14, 2025 20:02 IST

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Screen grab of Suryakumar Yadav at toss.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav made headlines during the Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash in Dubai on Sunday by snubbing the customary handshake with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha at the toss.

The customary pre-match handshake was noticeably absent as both captains stood side by side while former India coach Ravi Shastri conducted the toss. 

Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha also refrained from extending his hand, simply handing the team sheet to the umpire before heading back to the dressing room.

According to The Indian Express, Suryakumar had informed the Indian team management hours before the toss that he would not participate in the ritual, citing awareness of the emotions back home and a desire to respect public sentiment. However, he left it to his teammates to decide individually whether they wanted to shake hands with the Pakistan players.

 

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat, taking an early advantage on a pitch that appeared dry and conducive to spin. The handshake snub, however, added another layer of tension to an already high-stakes clash between the arch-rivals.

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

