Dubai Police on high alert for India vs Pak match

IMAGE: Off the field, tensions remain high, with this being the first meeting since the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which escalated into a military standoff and strained diplomatic ties. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

The cricketing world turns its eyes to Dubai on Sunday as India and Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup, their first meeting since a tense geopolitical showdown earlier this year.

This marks their second encounter this year, following India’s victory over Pakistan earlier in the Champions Trophy group stage at the same venue. Off the field, tensions remain high, with this being the first meeting since the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which escalated into a military standoff and strained diplomatic ties.

Amid the high-stakes clash, Dubai Police and the Events Security Committee (ESC) have announced stringent rules for spectators, warning of hefty fines and possible imprisonment for violations.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police and head of ESC, confirmed that special security units have been deployed for the match. He emphasised that any threats to public safety or disturbances will be met with strict legal action.

Under the Federal Law on the Security of Sports Facilities and Events, violations such as entering the field without permission or carrying prohibited items—including fireworks, lasers, umbrellas, large cameras, selfie sticks, sharp objects, toxic substances, flags, banners, pets, and glass items—could lead to one to three months in jail and fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh30,000 (Rs 1.2–7.2 lakh). Acts of violence, throwing objects, or using racist or abusive language may incur similar penalties.

Officials stated that these measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of players, staff, and fans during the high-octane encounter. Spectators are urged to arrive at least three hours early, carry valid tickets, avoid unauthorised parking, and refrain from blocking roads near the stadium.