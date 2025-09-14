When Gill Was Hit On The Hand...

Such is the race for breaking news that if an Indian player sneezes, a report may immediately go out stating he may have caught the flu bug and could be a doubtful starter!

IMAGE: Shubman Gill was hit on the hand, causing immediate concern as he left the field in pain. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council

Team India cricketers are always under the microscope. There is no scope for them to miss the roving eyes of the Indian media.

When Shubman Gill was hit on the hand during practice on Saturday evening, that news became viral within minutes, even before his pain subsided.

Some of the news-hungry reporters, who hover around the practice area, gave a detailed description of all those who were next to Gill after the injury and how team colleague Abhishek Sharma offered him some water even before the physio reached him.

It was also reported that he sat on an ice box with a worried look, although not sure how scribes caught that look since they are positioned at quite a distance from the practice area.

Whether he was worried or not could be seen only with a zoom camera. This prompted many to rush to the practice venue, with photographers trying to capture his mood.

Interestingly, within minutes, Gill returned to the nets and batted. Though Gill returned to the dressing room smiling and talking to his team-mates, every reporter and photographer's focus was on his hand.

Such is the race for breaking news that if an Indian player sneezes, a report may immediately go out stating he may have caught the flu bug and could be a doubtful starter!

Ten Doeschate's UAE Link

India's Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate addressed the pre-match press conference against Pakistan on Saturday at the Dubai international stadium.

As a player, he has played more matches in the UAE than anyone else in the Indian contingent.

He had represented The Netherlands from 2010 and sparkled in the 2019 T20 World Cup qualifiers held in Dubai.

Interestingly, his last ten T20Is were all played in the UAE, especially at the ICC Academy where the Indian team trains.

This reporter can recall an incident when a scribe had asked the then Netherlands' team manager how to pronounce Doeschate's name before asking him a question.

All that the manager said was: 'Call him only Ryan.' Doeschate's nickname is Tendo, a name of African origin, as he was born in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

He has a Pakistan connect too, as he used to play for the Lahore Qalandars in the 2019 Pakistan Super League.

IMAGE: Shaheen Afridi. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council

'Afridi! Afridi!'

For many of the UAE's Pakistan fans, Shahid Afridi is still their hero.

There was a time in the UAE when most taxi drivers were Pakistanis, and they would come only to watch Afridi bat at the Sharjah cricket stadium.

They would all leave the stadium and return to duty soon after he got out.

Today, he is represented by Pakistan's left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, and hence the chant 'Afridi!' still echoes from the stands.

Fans love Shaheen even more because he married Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi in March 2021.

A journalist, after sharing some details about Shaheen Afridi to this reporter, remarked that since she had married Shaheen, she did not have to change her surname after marriage!

IMAGE: Kamil Mishara made 46 not out to guide Sri Lanka home. Photograph: BCCI

Disciplined Mishara Takes Sri Lanka Home

When Bangladesh and Sri Lanka clashed at the Abu Dhabi Zayed cricket stadium on Saturday, it was a battle of Tigers versus Lions.

Bangladesh's cricket team is referred to as Tigers, and the Sri Lankans are addressed as the Lions.

When Bangladesh slipped to 5 for 53, one wondered whether they would join the UAE and Oman, who were bowled out for 57 and 67 against India and Pakistan respectively.

Unbeaten knocks of 41 and 42 from Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain lifted Bangladesh to 139 for 5 before losing to Sri Lanka by 6 wickets.

It was a disciplined unbeaten knock of 46 from Sri Lanka's player of the match, Kamil Mishara, that gave them the victory.

Twenty-four-year-old Mishara, who came into the limelight with an unbeaten 250 in an Under-19 match in 2019 in Sri Lanka, was once handed a one-year suspension for breach of discipline during the 2019 Under-19 Asia Cup!

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff