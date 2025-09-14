HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Against Pakistan, an unexpected hero might emerge'

'Against Pakistan, an unexpected hero might emerge'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 14, 2025 01:15 IST

x

'I don't think someone is going to surprise me with their performance because all of them have been performing well and the team is amazing top to bottom.'

Arshdeep

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh is one wicket away from becoming the first Indian with 100 T20I wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin hoped that an unexpected hero might step up for India during their highly anticipated Asia Cup clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Ashwin believes it could be left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who did not feature in India's tournament opener against the UAE, which India won by nine wickets.

The match against the hosts saw India playing with one genuine pacer -- Jasprit Bumrah -- as seaming all-rounder Hardik Pandya opened the bowling for them. 

Hard-hitting all-rounder Shivam Dube was used as the sixth bowler and he came up with an excellent performance, claiming 3-4 in 2 overs. 

Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma, two spin bowling all-rounders, were there to assist the frontline spinners -- Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy -- as the eight-time champions went with a spin-heavy attack.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said since everyone has been doing well, there is no surprise element if one of them delivers a match-winning performance against the arch-rivals. 

 

"I don't think someone is going to surprise me with their performance because all of them have been performing well and the team is amazing top to bottom. An unexpected hero can be Tilak Varma. Because he has not had an opportunity to bat, and no one knows when it will come. But I hope that unexpected hero might come off the bench and it could be Arshdeep Singh. Because everyone thinks he might not play," he said.

"India will go hard. Abhishek Sharma will go hard. He would not take a step back. Pakistan's record against spin is not great. If they go to attack a lot, then they will find themselves in trouble against this Indian team," he added.

While India kick-started their campaign with a nine-wicket win over the UAE, Pakistan thumped Oman by 93 runs.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Soldiers being martyred, and yet they play Pakistan'
'Soldiers being martyred, and yet they play Pakistan'
Asia Cup: Nissanka, Mishara steer SL to easy win
Asia Cup: Nissanka, Mishara steer SL to easy win
Ex-NZ coach Stead to coach Andhra in Ranji Trophy
Ex-NZ coach Stead to coach Andhra in Ranji Trophy
Jalaj moves to Maharashtra after Kerala exit
Jalaj moves to Maharashtra after Kerala exit
Asia Cup 2025: Points Table
Asia Cup 2025: Points Table

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Countries Behind 8 Most Iconic Lingerie Brands

webstory image 2

8 Bestselling Books You'll Love

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Heroes

VIDEOS

Manipur Violence Victims Break Down While Interacting With PM Modi0:25

Manipur Violence Victims Break Down While Interacting...

Internet Sensation Manisha Rani's Stunning Makeover: Desi to Diva1:09

Internet Sensation Manisha Rani's Stunning Makeover: Desi...

'Aaditya Thackeray will watch India-Pak match in burqa'0:48

'Aaditya Thackeray will watch India-Pak match in burqa'

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV