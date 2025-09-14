'Against Pakistan, an unexpected hero might emerge'

'I don't think someone is going to surprise me with their performance because all of them have been performing well and the team is amazing top to bottom.'

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh is one wicket away from becoming the first Indian with 100 T20I wickets . Photograph: BCCI

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin hoped that an unexpected hero might step up for India during their highly anticipated Asia Cup clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Ashwin believes it could be left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who did not feature in India's tournament opener against the UAE, which India won by nine wickets.

The match against the hosts saw India playing with one genuine pacer -- Jasprit Bumrah -- as seaming all-rounder Hardik Pandya opened the bowling for them.

Hard-hitting all-rounder Shivam Dube was used as the sixth bowler and he came up with an excellent performance, claiming 3-4 in 2 overs.

Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma, two spin bowling all-rounders, were there to assist the frontline spinners -- Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy -- as the eight-time champions went with a spin-heavy attack.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said since everyone has been doing well, there is no surprise element if one of them delivers a match-winning performance against the arch-rivals.

"I don't think someone is going to surprise me with their performance because all of them have been performing well and the team is amazing top to bottom. An unexpected hero can be Tilak Varma. Because he has not had an opportunity to bat, and no one knows when it will come. But I hope that unexpected hero might come off the bench and it could be Arshdeep Singh. Because everyone thinks he might not play," he said.

"India will go hard. Abhishek Sharma will go hard. He would not take a step back. Pakistan's record against spin is not great. If they go to attack a lot, then they will find themselves in trouble against this Indian team," he added.

While India kick-started their campaign with a nine-wicket win over the UAE, Pakistan thumped Oman by 93 runs.