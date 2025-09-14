High stakes on his birthday! Can SKY deliver vs Pakistan?

As India gears up for its high-octane Asia Cup 2025 clash with Pakistan, all eyes are on captain Suryakumar Yadav. Facing his biggest test yet — leading the side against its arch-rivals for the first time, and on his birthday — can he prove his mettle when the pressure is at its peak?

The pressure is bound to be enormous. Widespread protests surrounding the tournament have only heightened expectations and scrutiny.

Surya walks into a scenario where, in cricket-crazy India, losses to most teams are tolerated, but a defeat to Pakistan is rarely forgiven.

His record against the arch-rivals doesn’t offer much reassurance either — the India T20I skipper has yet to cross the 20-run mark in encounters against Pakistan.

Former India star Yuvraj Singh extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Suryakumar as he turned 35 on Sunday. Praising his fearless strokeplay — often likened to ‘Mr. 360’ AB de Villiers — Yuvraj lauded Surya’s rare blend of calmness and audacity, which has helped him become one of the finest modern T20 players capable of changing the course of a match in an instant.

“Sky is the limit for those who believe and make it happen! Have a wonderful birthday @surya14kumar, god bless and bring that trophy home,” Yuvraj wrote on his Instagram story.

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir also wished him on X, saying, “Many many happy returns of the day, Surya. Keep flying high.”

Adding to the celebrations, his wife Devisha Shetty posted, “My absolute fav human happy happy birthday. Love you now and forever.”