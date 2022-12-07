News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Skipper Rohit leaves the field with a bloodied finger

Skipper Rohit leaves the field with a bloodied finger

December 07, 2022 12:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma dropped the catch and ended up with a bloodied finger. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

India captain Rohit Sharma has been sent to the hospital for scans after suffering a blow to his thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Rohit was at the second slip when Mohammed Siraj drew an outside edge from Bangladesh opener Anamul Haque but the skipper dropped the catch and ended up with a bloodied finger .

 

“India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," BCCI tweeted.

The 35-year-old has been sent to a local hospital for X-ray to check for a possible fracture. In his absence, KL Rahul, the vice-captain, is leading the team.

India trails Bangladesh 0-1 in the three-match ODI series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Dhoni, Hardik On The Dance Floor
SEE: Dhoni, Hardik On The Dance Floor
Historic! Female umpires to officiate in Ranji Trophy
Historic! Female umpires to officiate in Ranji Trophy
Blow for Pakistan as Rauf ruled out of England Tests
Blow for Pakistan as Rauf ruled out of England Tests
Meet India's SpyMaster
Meet India's SpyMaster
'Confused About Which SIPs To Start'
'Confused About Which SIPs To Start'
Celebrations begin as AAP surges ahead in MCD poll
Celebrations begin as AAP surges ahead in MCD poll
Inflation to fall below 6% by Mar 2023, says RBI
Inflation to fall below 6% by Mar 2023, says RBI

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Will Dhawan sweep his way back to form?

Will Dhawan sweep his way back to form?

SEE: Dhawan Celebrates Birthday With Team

SEE: Dhawan Celebrates Birthday With Team

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances