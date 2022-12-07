Skipper Rohit leaves the field with a bloodied finger

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma dropped the catch and ended up with a bloodied finger. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

India captain Rohit Sharma has been sent to the hospital for scans after suffering a blow to his thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Rohit was at the second slip when Mohammed Siraj drew an outside edge from Bangladesh opener Anamul Haque but the skipper dropped the catch and ended up with a bloodied finger .

“India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," BCCI tweeted.

The 35-year-old has been sent to a local hospital for X-ray to check for a possible fracture. In his absence, KL Rahul, the vice-captain, is leading the team.

India trails Bangladesh 0-1 in the three-match ODI series.