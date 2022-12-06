Blow for Pakistan as Rauf ruled out of England Tests

IMAGE: Haris Rauf suffered the injury during a fielding mishap on day one of the series-opener against England in Rawalpindi, when he rolled over the ball.. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the rest of the home Test series against England after suffering a quadricep strain, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

Rauf suffered the injury during a fielding mishap on day one of the series-opener in Rawalpindi, when he rolled over the ball.



England won by 74 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.



"Haris will travel to Lahore where he will begin his rehabilitation at the National High Performance Centre," the PCB said in a statement.



The second Tests starts in Multan on Friday.