Blow for Pakistan as Rauf ruled out of England Tests

December 06, 2022 14:18 IST
IMAGE: Haris Rauf suffered the injury during a fielding mishap on day one of the series-opener against England in Rawalpindi, when he rolled over the ball.. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the rest of the home Test series against England after suffering a quadricep strain, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

 

Rauf suffered the injury during a fielding mishap on day one of the series-opener in Rawalpindi, when he rolled over the ball.

England won by 74 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"Haris will travel to Lahore where he will begin his rehabilitation at the National High Performance Centre," the PCB said in a statement.

The second Tests starts in Multan on Friday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
