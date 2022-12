IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed off a side a universe away from his Captain Cool avatar as he cut loose on the dance floor alongside good friend Hardik Pandya.

Mahi and HP set the stage on fire with their crazy moves, swaying to Bollywood hit songs.

'Our jam, our moves What a night!' Hardik captioned the Instagram post.

What do you think of Dhoni's dance moves?